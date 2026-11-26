Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,129 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.1% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.3% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,129 shares of the software giant's stock worth $83,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 14,150 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 121,621 shares of the software giant's stock worth $62,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 86,525 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $43,388,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,763 shares in the company, valued at $244,092,173.98. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,412 shares in the company, valued at $28,892,772. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 147,809 shares of company stock valued at $74,769,646 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Top Microsoft Stories

These are some of the MSFT stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft and BNY completed a pilot in which AI agents negotiated a U.S. Treasury bill trade, offering a practical example of AI being applied to financial markets. BNY and Microsoft Let AI Agents Haggle Over Treasurys

Microsoft and BNY completed a pilot in which AI agents negotiated a U.S. Treasury bill trade, offering a practical example of AI being applied to financial markets. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that heavy AI infrastructure spending is weighing on free cash flow, even as Azure growth remains strong. That raises questions about near-term returns on Microsoft’s investment. Is Microsoft Stock Worth Owning as AI Capex Weighs on Free Cash Flow?

Investors remain concerned that heavy AI infrastructure spending is weighing on free cash flow, even as Azure growth remains strong. That raises questions about near-term returns on Microsoft’s investment. Negative Sentiment: The outage may undermine customer confidence in Microsoft’s cloud and productivity services. Broader technology-sector weakness, inflation concerns, and tariff worries also weighed on shares, according to market coverage. What's Going On With Microsoft Stock Today?

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $625.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim set a $630.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Microsoft from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $650.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $612.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 1.2%

Microsoft stock opened at $489.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $519.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $349.20 and a 12 month high of $559.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.62 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 41.17%. The business's revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Microsoft's payout ratio is presently 20.46%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

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