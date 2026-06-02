Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 380.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,271 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 20,802 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.5% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 385 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC cut their target price on ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOW

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $135.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $211.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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