Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the company's stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Glj Research increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Argus set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $1,061.71 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $914.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $741.83. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $357.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1,181.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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