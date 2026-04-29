Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 3,435 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,535 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $296.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $233.12 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $220.72 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The business's 50 day moving average price is $244.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $219.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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