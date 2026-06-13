Strategic Education Inc. $STRA Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA - Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,230 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 113,365 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 1.47% of Strategic Education worth $27,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 333 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 387 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 281.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 725 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Strategic Education

In other news, General Counsel Lizette Benedi Herraiz sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $238,202.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 55,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,439,730.40. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Thawley purchased 665 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.71 per share, with a total value of $48,352.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at $883,717.34. This represents a 5.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on STRA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Strategic Education from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strategic Education

Strategic Education Trading Down 3.1%

STRA stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. Strategic Education Inc. has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.50.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.09). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $305.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $329.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Strategic Education's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Strategic Education's dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc is a publicly traded higher education services holding company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Through its primary operating subsidiaries, Strayer University and Capella University, the company delivers degree programs and professional development opportunities to working adults. Its offerings span undergraduate and graduate degrees, certificates, continuing education, and workforce training in fields such as business, technology, health services, education, and public administration.

Strayer University, with a network of physical campuses across the United States complemented by an online platform, provides associate’s through doctoral degrees designed to accommodate non-traditional students.

See Also

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