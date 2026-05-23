Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 299.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,752 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ring Mountain Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. HRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Certior Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $37,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,908,391. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial set a $385.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $372.65.

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Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $379.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business's fifty day moving average is $335.54 and its 200 day moving average is $320.81. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $404.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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