Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $7.94 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 178.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.2% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $976,821,000 after buying an additional 1,281,648 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,049,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $648,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $229,407 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $423.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $206.20 and a one year high of $450.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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