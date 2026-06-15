Strategic Global Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,589 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 944 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $45.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $49.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $322.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.07 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Omega Healthcare Investors's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.00.

View Our Latest Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

Further Reading

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