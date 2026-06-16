Strategic Global Advisors LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, President Capital upped their price target on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: SpaceX’s strong debut and rising attention on Musk’s empire have lifted sentiment around Tesla, with some investors viewing TSLA as a beneficiary of growing interest in a potential Tesla-SpaceX combination. Article Title

SpaceX’s strong debut and rising attention on Musk’s empire have lifted sentiment around Tesla, with some investors viewing TSLA as a beneficiary of growing interest in a potential Tesla-SpaceX combination. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street discussion about Tesla’s AI-driven valuation, including robotaxi and Optimus upside, is keeping bullish expectations alive despite a high valuation. Article Title

Wall Street discussion about Tesla’s AI-driven valuation, including robotaxi and Optimus upside, is keeping bullish expectations alive despite a high valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Rivian’s CEO said his company plans to release Tesla FSD-like self-driving tech later this year, underscoring continued competition in autonomous driving. Article Title

Rivian’s CEO said his company plans to release Tesla FSD-like self-driving tech later this year, underscoring continued competition in autonomous driving. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Tesla gave European regulators safety data for Full Self-Driving that Swedish and Dutch authorities viewed as misleading, raising the risk of scrutiny or delays for FSD approval in Europe. Article Title

Reuters reported that Tesla gave European regulators safety data for Full Self-Driving that Swedish and Dutch authorities viewed as misleading, raising the risk of scrutiny or delays for FSD approval in Europe. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports about European regulators questioning Tesla’s FSD data could increase concerns about regulatory hurdles for one of Tesla’s key AI/autonomy growth drivers. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $411.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.20, a PEG ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.77 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $399.36 and a 200 day moving average of $415.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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