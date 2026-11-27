Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 35,255 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.7% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,998,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $10,528,191,000. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $7,396,271,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,031,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $75,367,711,000 after buying an additional 16,651,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $5,661,216,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Broadcom News

Here's some of the latest news about AVGO:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s latest reported revenue growth was strong, and an article says management expects AI semiconductor revenue to double again in fiscal 2027. That outlook supports the long-term growth case if demand materializes. Broadcom Stock Hasn't Traded This Low Since July 2025

Broadcom’s latest reported revenue growth was strong, and an article says management expects AI semiconductor revenue to double again in fiscal 2027. That outlook supports the long-term growth case if demand materializes. Positive Sentiment: Anthropic is expected to become a major custom-chip customer for Broadcom in 2027, potentially diversifying demand beyond Google. Anthropic’s fundraising and Broadcom’s investment may help address concerns about its customer pipeline, though they also create exposure to Anthropic’s success. Anthropic’s record IPO could ease a concern for Broadcom investors

Anthropic is expected to become a major custom-chip customer for Broadcom in 2027, potentially diversifying demand beyond Google. Anthropic’s fundraising and Broadcom’s investment may help address concerns about its customer pipeline, though they also create exposure to Anthropic’s success. Negative Sentiment: A broader selloff in AI and semiconductor stocks is weighing on sentiment, while concerns about AI spending, customer concentration and large commitments add uncertainty. A report that investor David Tepper sold Broadcom shares may also reinforce caution. Tepper trims Alphabet and sells Broadcom and AMD

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore set a $578.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $525.19.

View Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $300.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.49. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 48.33% and a net margin of 42.94%. The business's revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 33.21%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software products for businesses around the world. Its semiconductors support applications including data-center networking, broadband access, wireless communications, storage and industrial systems. Products include Ethernet switching and routing chips, broadband and connectivity solutions, and custom application-specific integrated circuits. The company also provides infrastructure software, including virtualization and cloud software through VMware, which Broadcom acquired in 2023, as well as solutions for mainframe environments and enterprise security.

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