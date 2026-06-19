Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 316.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,062 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Trading Up 3.1%

DIS stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.69. The company's 50 day moving average price is $102.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney News Summary

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.71.

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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