Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,320 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,711 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $232.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $560.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company's 50 day moving average is $231.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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