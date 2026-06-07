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Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
AbbVie logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Strategic Wealth Investment Group reduced its AbbVie stake by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 16,820 shares and leaving it with 42,081 shares valued at about $9.6 million.
  • AbbVie continues to see mixed but generally positive pipeline and regulatory news, including NHS support for Elahere in the UK and European Commission approval for Aquipta in migraine, both of which could broaden sales opportunities.
  • The company’s latest earnings were solid, with EPS of $2.65 beating estimates and revenue of $15 billion topping expectations, while Wall Street maintains a Moderate Buy consensus and a price target of $253.43.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of AbbVie.

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,081 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,820 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in AbbVie by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $227.68 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.73 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $402.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $235.00 target price on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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