Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $24.36 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 31,699 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.0% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $24,252,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Broadcom by 499.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,858,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,715 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Broadcom by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,406,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $987,488,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $392.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.40 and a 1-year high of $495.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.79 and a 200-day moving average of $362.70. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apollo Global Management and Blackstone are backing a $35 billion AI infrastructure platform tied to Broadcom’s custom chips and networking gear, with Anthropic’s capacity expansion as the initial use case. This reinforces Broadcom’s role in the AI buildout and could support long-term revenue growth. Article Title

Apollo Global Management and Blackstone are backing a $35 billion AI infrastructure platform tied to Broadcom’s custom chips and networking gear, with Anthropic’s capacity expansion as the initial use case. This reinforces Broadcom’s role in the AI buildout and could support long-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom also announced a new AI infrastructure partnership with Apollo and Blackstone, adding another sign that its semiconductor and networking solutions remain central to enterprise AI expansion. Article Title

Broadcom also announced a new AI infrastructure partnership with Apollo and Blackstone, adding another sign that its semiconductor and networking solutions remain central to enterprise AI expansion. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reportedly raised its outlook on Broadcom after the latest earnings report, signaling that major analysts still see value in the stock despite the recent pullback. Article Title

JPMorgan reportedly raised its outlook on Broadcom after the latest earnings report, signaling that major analysts still see value in the stock despite the recent pullback. Positive Sentiment: More than 40 analysts remain bullish on Broadcom, and several recent articles highlight upgraded ratings and higher price targets, which can help stabilize investor sentiment. Article Title

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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