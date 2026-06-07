Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 685.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,822 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 49,584 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 859.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,803,248,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 800.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 42,367,807 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,972,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,661,365 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.07. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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