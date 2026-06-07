Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 35,566 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,007 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,566 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.53 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $144.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

More Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors bought an unusually large number of PG call options, suggesting rising bets that the stock could keep climbing in the near term.

Investors bought an unusually large number of PG call options, suggesting rising bets that the stock could keep climbing in the near term. Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble highlighted community and brand-building efforts, including Old Spice’s partnership with Walmart and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, which may support consumer goodwill and brand visibility. Article Title

Procter & Gamble highlighted community and brand-building efforts, including Old Spice’s partnership with Walmart and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, which may support consumer goodwill and brand visibility. Positive Sentiment: P&G also announced a disaster-response fleet expansion with Walmart and Matthew 25: Ministries, reinforcing the company’s social-impact reputation and broader partnership network. Article Title

P&G also announced a disaster-response fleet expansion with Walmart and Matthew 25: Ministries, reinforcing the company’s social-impact reputation and broader partnership network. Neutral Sentiment: P&G is scheduled to webcast a presentation at the Evercore Consumer and Retail Conference on June 10, which keeps investors focused on management commentary but does not by itself change fundamentals. Article Title

P&G is scheduled to webcast a presentation at the Evercore Consumer and Retail Conference on June 10, which keeps investors focused on management commentary but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discussed PG as a dividend and valuation name, but these were broader investor commentary pieces rather than company-specific catalysts.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here