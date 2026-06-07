Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 4,259 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,257 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $2,781,000. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $15,835,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 140,429 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $121,098,000 after buying an additional 27,625 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 399,894 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $370,140,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of COST stock opened at $971.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,006.71 and a 200 day moving average of $963.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $431.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.88. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $844.06 and a twelve month high of $1,096.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 28.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,104.00 to $1,106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,125.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price target on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Evercore set a $1,100.00 price target on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,060.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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