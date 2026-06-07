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Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 53,371 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
Uber Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC cut its Uber stake by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, selling 53,371 shares and leaving it with 128,439 shares valued at about $10.5 million.
  • Several major brokerages turned more bullish on Uber, with firms like Wells Fargo raising price targets and multiple ratings upgrades contributing to a Moderate Buy consensus and an average target price of $104.68.
  • Uber posted a strong quarter, beating EPS estimates with $0.72 per share and reporting 14.5% year-over-year revenue growth, while also guiding Q2 2026 EPS to $0.78-$0.82.
  • Five stocks we like better than Uber Technologies.

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,439 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 53,371 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Fox Advisors raised Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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