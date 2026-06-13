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Strategy Capital LLC Takes Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Written by MarketBeat
June 13, 2026
NU logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Strategy Capital LLC opened a new position in Nu Holdings during the fourth quarter, buying 4,164,509 shares worth about $69.7 million. The stake makes NU its 8th-largest holding and represents about 0.09% of the company.
  • Insider selling has been notable, with director Anita M. Sands and CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira both reducing their holdings in recent transactions. Insiders now own about 1.20% of the stock.
  • NU recently missed earnings per share estimates by $0.01, though revenue came in above expectations. The company also announced a share buyback authorization, while analysts currently hold a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $17.08.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Strategy Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,164,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,714,000. NU makes up 5.1% of Strategy Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Strategy Capital LLC owned 0.09% of NU as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maxi Investments CY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 783,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,107,000 after buying an additional 361,000 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 1,045.3% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 311,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 284,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,814,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,401,000 after buying an additional 1,037,438 shares in the last quarter. Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $3,869,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,784,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at NU

In other NU news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,716. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut shares of NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NU (NYSE:NU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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