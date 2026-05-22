Strategy Inc $MSTR Holdings Cut by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,155 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 7,868 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Strategy were worth $12,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Strategy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Strategy by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 417,790 shares of the software maker's stock worth $63,483,000 after buying an additional 131,014 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Strategy by 758.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,210 shares of the software maker's stock worth $17,810,000 after buying an additional 103,561 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in Strategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Strategy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,278 shares of the software maker's stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 3,299 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $456,350.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,938.59. This trade represents a 12.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $444,210.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,200. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,549 shares of company stock worth $6,510,803. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Michael Saylor said Strategy has already bought more Bitcoin this year than miners have produced, reinforcing the company’s “buy and hold BTC” thesis and signaling continued accumulation. Article Title

Michael Saylor said Strategy has already bought more Bitcoin this year than miners have produced, reinforcing the company’s “buy and hold BTC” thesis and signaling continued accumulation. Positive Sentiment: Saylor also told CNBC that tokenization could help investors “shop” for yield, keeping Strategy in the spotlight as a crypto-linked capital markets story rather than just a software company. Article Title

Saylor also told CNBC that tokenization could help investors “shop” for yield, keeping Strategy in the spotlight as a crypto-linked capital markets story rather than just a software company. Positive Sentiment: BeInCrypto reported that 13 of Strategy’s top 15 institutional shareholders added to their MSTR positions in Q1, suggesting some large investors were buying the pullback. Article Title

BeInCrypto reported that 13 of Strategy’s top 15 institutional shareholders added to their MSTR positions in Q1, suggesting some large investors were buying the pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Strategy’s earnings call and recent commentary emphasized that management may adjust dividend policy and continue using a mix of equity, credit, cash, and even Bitcoin sales to manage capital, which keeps the story flexible but also harder to model near term. Article Title

Strategy’s earnings call and recent commentary emphasized that management may adjust dividend policy and continue using a mix of equity, credit, cash, and even Bitcoin sales to manage capital, which keeps the story flexible but also harder to model near term. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment was pressured by reports that Strategy could pause Bitcoin buying and may even sell Bitcoin before year-end as part of its capital management and debt-repurchase plans. Article Title

Investor sentiment was pressured by reports that Strategy could pause Bitcoin buying and may even sell Bitcoin before year-end as part of its capital management and debt-repurchase plans. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Strategy from Hold to Strong Sell, adding to caution around the stock. Article Title

Zacks Research downgraded Strategy from Hold to Strong Sell, adding to caution around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Concerns over Bitcoin weakness also remain important, since MSTR tends to trade as a leveraged proxy for BTC and is sensitive to crypto price swings. Article Title

Strategy Stock Down 0.6%

Strategy stock opened at $164.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.59. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $152.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Strategy Inc has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $457.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($16.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Strategy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price target on shares of Strategy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSTR

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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