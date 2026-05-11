Strategy Inc $MSTR Shares Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 3,287.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,508 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the period. Strategy makes up 0.8% of Drive Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Strategy were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Strategy by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Strategy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Strategy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 250 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Strategy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Texas Capital raised shares of Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Strategy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $321.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR opened at $187.59 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $144.21 and its 200-day moving average is $168.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.62. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $457.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The business's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($16.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategy Inc will post 136.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 2,373 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $328,257.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,703,370.76. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 3,299 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $456,350.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,938.59. This trade represents a 12.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 25,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,002 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company's stock.

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report).

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