Strategy Inc $MSTR Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,997 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Strategy were worth $15,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Daviman Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,656,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,611 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 417,790 shares of the software maker's stock worth $63,483,000 after purchasing an additional 131,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Strategy by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $250.00 price objective on Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Strategy from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Strategy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Strategy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,406 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,308.48. This trade represents a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 354 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $43,839.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,388,122.56. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,166 shares of company stock worth $1,014,265 and have sold 181,522 shares worth $23,448,502. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.54. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $117.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.33. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $417.01.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The firm's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($16.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 57.47 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy said it has built a $3.225 billion dollar reserve, which could help cover obligations and reduce short-term payment pressure. Article Link

Strategy said it has built a $3.225 billion dollar reserve, which could help cover obligations and reduce short-term payment pressure. Positive Sentiment: Michael Saylor rolled out new Bitcoin-focused metrics, including Net BTC and BTC Hurdle ARR, aimed at giving investors a clearer view of the company’s Bitcoin value and leverage dynamics. Article Link

Michael Saylor rolled out new Bitcoin-focused metrics, including Net BTC and BTC Hurdle ARR, aimed at giving investors a clearer view of the company’s Bitcoin value and leverage dynamics. Neutral Sentiment: Strategy also participated in the launch of a $15 million Bitcoin Security Consortium, reinforcing its long-term commitment to Bitcoin infrastructure and network security. Article Link

Strategy also participated in the launch of a $15 million Bitcoin Security Consortium, reinforcing its long-term commitment to Bitcoin infrastructure and network security. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports said Strategy has gone four weeks without buying Bitcoin, suggesting it is prioritizing balance-sheet protection over adding to its BTC holdings. Article Link

Multiple reports said Strategy has gone four weeks without buying Bitcoin, suggesting it is prioritizing balance-sheet protection over adding to its BTC holdings. Negative Sentiment: Another report highlighted that Strategy’s new valuation metrics still show a large amount of Bitcoin pledged to lenders, reinforcing concerns about financial leverage and downside risk. Article Link

Another report highlighted that Strategy’s new valuation metrics still show a large amount of Bitcoin pledged to lenders, reinforcing concerns about financial leverage and downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary and market reports also pointed to recent weakness in MSTR shares after the stock broke below key support levels, with some traders warning of further downside if Bitcoin remains soft. Article Link

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Further Reading

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