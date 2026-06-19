Strategy Inc $MSTR Shares Purchased by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 547.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,059 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Strategy were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 3.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Strategy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,533 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in Strategy by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Strategy

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 1,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $241,364.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,088.96. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 5,522 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $683,844.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 126,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,643,840.32. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 198,264 shares of company stock worth $25,880,124 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $313.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSTR

Strategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $112.53 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $153.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.49. Strategy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $457.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($16.49) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Negative Sentiment: Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,500 shares, reinforcing caution around insider confidence and adding pressure to the stock. SEC filing

Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,500 shares, reinforcing caution around insider confidence and adding pressure to the stock. Negative Sentiment: Strategy’s preferred stock STRC fell to a record low, raising fears that the company’s Bitcoin purchase funding model is becoming harder to sustain without more dilution or added dividend strain. Article Title

Strategy’s preferred stock STRC fell to a record low, raising fears that the company’s Bitcoin purchase funding model is becoming harder to sustain without more dilution or added dividend strain. Negative Sentiment: Several market reports said traders are increasingly worried Strategy may need to slow Bitcoin buying or eventually sell BTC if dividend obligations and funding pressure worsen. Article Title

Several market reports said traders are increasingly worried Strategy may need to slow Bitcoin buying or eventually sell BTC if dividend obligations and funding pressure worsen. Negative Sentiment: Commentary also pointed to softer crypto conditions and the company’s heavy dependence on share issuance, which continues to weigh on sentiment toward MSTR. Article Title

Commentary also pointed to softer crypto conditions and the company’s heavy dependence on share issuance, which continues to weigh on sentiment toward MSTR. Neutral Sentiment: Executive Chairman Michael Saylor defended Strategy’s approach, saying the company is a “shock absorber” for Bitcoin rather than a systemic risk, but that argument has not offset investor concerns. Article Title

Executive Chairman Michael Saylor defended Strategy’s approach, saying the company is a “shock absorber” for Bitcoin rather than a systemic risk, but that argument has not offset investor concerns. Neutral Sentiment: The company also disclosed a small insider buy by EVP Thomas C. Chow, which is a minor positive signal but unlikely to change the broader market narrative on its own. Article Title

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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