Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. Invests $408,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $408,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.
View Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance
TSM stock opened at $404.95 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $188.81 and a 1 year high of $421.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $365.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 24.71%.
More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s long-term outlook remains strong, with the company now expecting the global semiconductor market to exceed $1.5 trillion by 2030, up from its prior $1 trillion forecast, driven by AI and high-performance computing demand. TSMC says global chip market to hit $1.5 trillion by 2030 as AI drives growth
- Positive Sentiment: The company is accelerating investment in 2nm chips, CoWoS packaging, and AI infrastructure, and says AI/HPC demand is supporting 2026 revenue growth above 30%, reinforcing its role as a core AI supply-chain winner. TSMC says global chip market to hit $1.5 trillion by 2030 as AI drives growth
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating after TSMC’s technology symposium, saying recent concerns are overdone, which supports the bullish case for the stock. Buy TSMC stock as ’recent concerns are overdone’: BofA
- Neutral Sentiment: TSMC also filed reviewed Q1 2026 financials with the U.S. SEC, a routine disclosure that does not appear to be the main driver of trading. TSMC Files Q1 2026 Reviewed Financials with U.S. SEC
- Negative Sentiment: TSMC disclosed plans to sell a large stake in VIS, which may pressure sentiment because investors often dislike unexpected asset sales, even if the move is meant to sharpen focus on core foundry operations. TSMC plans to sell 152 million shares in chipmaker Vanguard
- Negative Sentiment: Some headline momentum may also be weighed by high-profile selling from investors such as ARK Invest, which sold TSMC shares near record highs after a strong run. ARK Invest Offloads TSMC (TSM) at Peak, Snaps Up Cerebras After Stellar Market Debut
Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,346 shares of company stock valued at $78,185. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile
(Free Report
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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
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