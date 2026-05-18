Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. Invests $465,000 in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,721 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after buying an additional 7,292,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,090,025,000 after buying an additional 1,764,252 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $502,125,000 after buying an additional 1,720,529 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,406 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $703,675,000 after buying an additional 1,641,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,050,717 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,505,677,000 after buying an additional 1,397,466 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,972,189.60. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $3,268,316 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore set a $179.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $180.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $201.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $212.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $247.90.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.70%.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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