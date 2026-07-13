Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,861 shares of the company's stock after selling 514,893 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,149 shares of the company's stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 133.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,904 shares of the company's stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,551,000 after buying an additional 37,071 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Key Norwegian Cruise Line News

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.64 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 47.84%. The company's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen acquired 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,976.96. The trade was a 336.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 25,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $442,015.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 99,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,660.37. This represents a 33.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 1,592,467 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,204 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Read More

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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