Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,737 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 206,007 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 404 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,252,022.64. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.12 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet's payout ratio is 24.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report).

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