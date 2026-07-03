Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 14,778 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $45,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22,225.2% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 40,711,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $790,079,000 after acquiring an additional 40,528,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,678,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $7,118,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,989,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,714,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,737 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,646,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,260,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,486,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,841,083,000 after buying an additional 336,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,633.52. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,188 shares of company stock valued at $765,120 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $158.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.41. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $127.59 and a one year high of $187.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.21.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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