Strs Ohio Has $2.45 Million Holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) by 3,519.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,391 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of IPG Photonics worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,738,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth approximately $837,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 3,910.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company's stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts: Sign Up

IPG Photonics Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $6.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.05. The stock had a trading volume of 27,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,735. The business's 50 day moving average is $112.06 and its 200 day moving average is $108.49. IPG Photonics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $155.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.99 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.84%. IPG Photonics's revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPG Photonics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,690 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $178,430.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,107,111.88. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 9,975 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $1,195,104.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,158,036.78. This represents a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 80,400 shares of company stock worth $8,515,516 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IPG Photonics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IPG Photonics wasn't on the list.

While IPG Photonics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here