Strs Ohio Has $31.26 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,330 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 11,314 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $31,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,876,892.42. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $204.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $191.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $174.24 and a 1-year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

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