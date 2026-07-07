Strs Ohio Has $4.51 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,404 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 23.3% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company's stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company's stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company's stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Globe Life Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of GL stock traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $178.68. 31,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.47. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.66 and a 200 day moving average of $149.17.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Globe Life from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Texas Capital raised Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "moderate buy" rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Globe Life from $199.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.89.

Get Our Latest Report on GL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $1,666,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 54,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,004,053.60. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 4,663 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $717,542.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $8,994,439.88. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 124,187 shares of company stock valued at $19,529,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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