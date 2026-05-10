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Strs Ohio Has $490,000 Holdings in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Corpay logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Strs Ohio sharply reduced its Corpay stake in the fourth quarter, cutting its position by 98.6% and ending with 1,628 shares worth about $490,000. Despite the sale, institutional investors still own a dominant 98.84% of the company.
  • Corpay posted stronger-than-expected Q1 results, reporting EPS of $5.80 versus $5.50 expected and revenue of $1.26 billion versus $1.21 billion expected. Revenue rose 25.4% year over year, helped by strong corporate payments performance.
  • Management raised guidance for 2026, forecasting full-year EPS of $26.30-$27.10 and Q2 EPS of $6.45-$6.65, both above Wall Street estimates. Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” and a price target of $374.75.
  • Interested in Corpay? Here are five stocks we like better.

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,628 shares of the company's stock after selling 110,997 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Corpay were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 4,700.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Corpay

In related news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $610,063.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $781,857. The trade was a 43.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corpay Price Performance

NYSE CPAY opened at $343.98 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $361.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.04.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.30. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 24.60%.The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 26.300-27.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Corpay from $344.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corpay from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corpay from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Corpay to a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPAY

More Corpay News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corpay this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Corpay beat Q1 estimates, reporting EPS of $5.80 versus $5.50 expected and revenue of $1.26 billion versus $1.21 billion expected, helped by strong corporate payments performance. Corpay Reports First Quarter Financial Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Corporate Payments revenue jumped 46% year over year and organic revenue rose 11%, signaling healthy underlying demand and execution. CPAY Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Corporate Payments Strength
  • Positive Sentiment: Management raised 2026 guidance, with full-year EPS now expected at $26.30-$27.10 and Q2 EPS at $6.45-$6.65, both above Wall Street estimates. Corpay Reports First Quarter Financial Results
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several follow-up articles and the earnings call transcript focused on the same Q1 beat and guidance raise, reinforcing the positive earnings narrative rather than adding new catalysts. Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
  • Negative Sentiment: No major negative catalyst was highlighted in the provided articles; investor attention appears centered on the stronger-than-expected results and improved outlook.

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay NYSE: CPAY is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Corpay (NYSE:CPAY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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