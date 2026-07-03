Strs Ohio Has $65.26 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 797,951 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 145,783 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.17% of Ventas worth $65,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 856.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 46.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,826 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Ventas by 130.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ventas from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE VTR opened at $92.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $62.06 and a one year high of $92.86.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Ventas's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's payout ratio is presently 378.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,557,079.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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