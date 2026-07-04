Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,424 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,979 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $24,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $927,739,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 368.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock worth $747,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346,130 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company's stock worth $483,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,003,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,916,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,220 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 93,932.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $140.79 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $141.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.70. The company has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $102.09 and a one year high of $151.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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