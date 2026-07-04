Strs Ohio Sells 10,555 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,302 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 10,555 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Accenture were worth $26,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $195.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:ACN opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $118.15 and a 1-year high of $307.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.30 and a 200 day moving average of $208.64. The firm has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Accenture's payout ratio is 52.08%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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