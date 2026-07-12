Strs Ohio Sells 38,101 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 38,101 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,090,341 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $668,616,000 after purchasing an additional 134,241 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,054,163 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $346,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,049 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 967,640 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $309,509,000 after buying an additional 118,139 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 646,162 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $206,681,000 after buying an additional 109,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 444,603 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $134,619,000 after buying an additional 22,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company's stock.

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Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.26. 811,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.09. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $293.43 and a 12 month high of $435.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 14.57%.The company's revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $402.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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