Strs Ohio Sells 4,700 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 89,732 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $28,957,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,263 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AEIS alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $400.45.

View Our Latest Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS opened at $311.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.47. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.40 and a fifty-two week high of $397.44. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total value of $356,840.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,290,950.40. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Energy Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Energy Industries wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Energy Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here