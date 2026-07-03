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Strs Ohio Sells 50,145 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Written by MarketBeat
July 3, 2026
Boeing logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Strs Ohio cut its Boeing stake by 9.7% in the first quarter, selling 50,145 shares and leaving it with 468,344 shares valued at about $93.2 million. Institutional investors still own a majority of Boeing, with hedge funds and other institutions holding 64.82% of the stock.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mostly positive, with Boeing carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $261.61. Several firms recently reiterated or raised targets, though Weiss Ratings downgraded the stock to “sell.”
  • Boeing’s operating outlook is being supported by new demand and recovery trends, including a reported China Southern order, improving delivery momentum, and stronger defense backlog. The company also beat first-quarter EPS and revenue estimates, despite ongoing operational and governance concerns such as an IT outage and a Wisk Aero lawsuit.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,344 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 50,145 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Boeing worth $93,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $226.18 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $223.70 and its 200 day moving average is $224.10. The company has a market capitalization of $178.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.80 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.77 and a twelve month high of $254.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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