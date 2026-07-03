Strs Ohio Sells 7,212 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,703 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 7,212 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Simon Property Group worth $69,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 316.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,787 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 80.1% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Simon Property Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Simon Property Group from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $211.47.

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Simon Property Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Simon Property Group this week:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.2%

Simon Property Group stock opened at $225.77 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.33 and a fifty-two week high of $228.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $208.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.36. The stock has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.54%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Marta R. Stewart acquired 182 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $223.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,615.12. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,016,880. This trade represents a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin bought 256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $223.34 per share, with a total value of $57,175.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,713.44. The trade was a 1.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $533,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company's stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Further Reading

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