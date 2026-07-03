Strs Ohio Sells 82,757 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 82,757 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 0.6% of Strs Ohio's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Strs Ohio's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $143,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,061,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,910,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $6,433,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Micron Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,679,771,000 after acquiring an additional 794,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

View Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of MU stock opened at $975.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $867.17 and a 200-day moving average of $549.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 147,300 shares of company stock worth $119,422,004 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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