Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 147,410 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CommVault Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,486 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CommVault Systems Price Performance

CVLT stock opened at $150.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. The company's 50-day moving average price is $122.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.54. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $200.68. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.70 and a beta of 0.79.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $306.71 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CommVault Systems

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 19,396 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $2,046,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 315,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,269,119.73. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 1,065 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $112,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,413.04. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 55,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,557 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on CommVault Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "hold" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on CommVault Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommVault Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CommVault Systems

Key Stories Impacting CommVault Systems

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About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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