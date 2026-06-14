Stryker Corporation $SYK is Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's 10th Largest Position

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,314 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.6% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP owned 0.07% of Stryker worth $93,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,168,656 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $410,748,000 after buying an additional 239,650 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 454,965 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $159,907,000 after buying an additional 432,498 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Burton Enright Welch purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $361.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.33.

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Stryker Trading Up 2.1%

SYK opened at $312.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business's 50 day moving average is $316.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.97. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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