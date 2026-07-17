Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Acquired by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co increased its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 20,080.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,540 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 60,240 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.4% of Avalon Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Avalon Trust Co's holdings in Stryker were worth $19,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in Stryker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,755 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $31,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,307 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,610 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,547,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $392.52.

Get Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Up 4.5%

NYSE:SYK opened at $330.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.94. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $404.87. The stock has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.74%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stryker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stryker wasn't on the list.

While Stryker currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here