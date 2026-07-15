Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,438 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.3% during the first quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. boosted its position in Stryker by 5.0% during the first quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 878 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 47.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Map LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $330,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,247,298.34. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $392.52.

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Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $311.27 on Wednesday. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $404.87. The firm has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company's 50-day moving average is $310.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.74%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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