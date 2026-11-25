Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 156.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,004 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 180,433 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Stryker worth $81,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,432.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 23,369 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Stryker by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,246,353 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $392,402,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Stryker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,544 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $270,642,000 after purchasing an additional 65,333 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,057,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,404,284,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda Stryker sold 550,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.32, for a total value of $178,926,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,701,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $553,491,315. This represents a 24.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $324.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $389.33. The business's 50 day moving average is $297.19 and its 200-day moving average is $320.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.55 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $309.00 price objective (down from $317.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $323.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stryker from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $343.77.

View Our Latest Report on SYK

About Stryker

Stryker is a medical technology company that develops and sells products and services for healthcare providers. Its offerings include orthopedic implants and surgical equipment, neurotechnology and spine products, and medical and surgical equipment used in hospitals and other care settings. The company's products also include patient-handling and emergency medical equipment, as well as instruments and technologies that support surgical procedures. Stryker serves healthcare customers in the United States and internationally.

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