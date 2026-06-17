Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Bought by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,173 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 3.3% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $35,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,755 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $31,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.8% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 138,732 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $51,285,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,952,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Stryker by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $16,119,000 after buying an additional 37,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,610 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Up 0.9%

SYK stock opened at $310.71 on Wednesday. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm's fifty day moving average is $315.51 and its 200 day moving average is $342.88. The firm has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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