Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,128 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 56,931 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings in Stryker were worth $42,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $329.86 on Monday. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $281.00 and a twelve month high of $404.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.12 and a 200-day moving average of $337.84. The firm has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $361.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $392.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,937.45. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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