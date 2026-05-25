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Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Clearstead Trust LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 25, 2026
Stryker logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Clearstead Trust LLC cut its Stryker stake by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, selling 4,147 shares and leaving it with 9,544 shares valued at about $3.35 million.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on Stryker, with 16 Buy ratings and 6 Hold ratings, a consensus “Moderate Buy,” and an average price target of $395.48.
  • Stryker reported a mixed quarter: EPS of $2.60 missed estimates of $2.98 and revenue of $6.02 billion fell short of expectations, though revenue still rose 2.6% year over year and the company reaffirmed FY2026 EPS guidance of 14.90–15.10.
  • Interested in Stryker? Here are five stocks we like better.

Clearstead Trust LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,544 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 19,921 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Churchill Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,366,107 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $831,616,000 after purchasing an additional 62,817 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $361.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Down 0.0%

Stryker stock opened at $316.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,937.45. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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