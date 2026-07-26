Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,155 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $25,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,084 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 451 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,458 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Argus set a $370.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $392.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $330.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $404.14. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $314.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.66. The firm has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.74%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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