Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,472 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 14,198 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $26,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,084 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 451 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,390 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Stryker Trading Up 2.1%

SYK opened at $312.14 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $404.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business's 50 day moving average price is $316.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is 40.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,937.45. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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